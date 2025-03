2nd March 2025

Today was another beautifully sunny day, we even managed to sit outside for awhile in the back garden.



A little later in the afternoon we headed down Teddington Lock to see how high the tide would reach. It was another day of an exceptionally high tide, so high in fact that all the benches in the local recreation ground were surrounded by water and we couldn’t walk ur usual route to the bridge as the water was just too deep!