Previous
Next
4th March 2025 by emmadurnford
56 / 365

4th March 2025

Pancake day today which means that Colin makes masses of batter in the morning using the very best recipe - Delia Smith’s recipe - to mature during the day!

Result was excellent as usual and so much batter that we’ll have enough for more tomorrow!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact