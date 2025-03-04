Sign up
56 / 365
4th March 2025
Pancake day today which means that Colin makes masses of batter in the morning using the very best recipe - Delia Smith's recipe - to mature during the day!
Result was excellent as usual and so much batter that we'll have enough for more tomorrow!
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
