5th March 2025

Up early this morning as I had a date in the calendar for some time to meet up with Sarah down in Wareham. Last time Colin and I drove together but I wanted to try it in my own. A quick stop at the garage to fill up and I was off. I had dressed for sunny weather but lrettt much the entire journey was actually misty. As I neared Sarah’s house, I spotted a little white dog all on its own walking purposely in the direction on coming traffic! I was on the other side of the road so had to drive past but was so worried that within a few seconds I decided to do a u-turn (tricky as it was busy single lane road across heathland) and head back. I drove slowly and soon spotted the little dog with another car stopped with hazards on. We managed to stop the dog between the cars and the other woman scooped him up - he was very friendly and obviously had given himself a scare with his escapades. We had a quick chat and she then carried him into a nearby timber yard where we thought he had escaped from. I was relieved I had driven back as I know I would have spent the day worrying about him if not!



Turning the car back again, it was an easy ten minutes to the same car park as before and literally a four minute walk to Sarah and Patrick’s house. It was so good to see them both and Their daughter Lillie who I’m really fond of and who has now made the move to Dorset to join her mum and dad.



The house feel a lot more like a home now and then work that Patrick has done on the kitchen and bathroom is amazing - he is so talented. I was treated to lunch by Sarah as a belated birthday present and to celebrate Lillie’s new job as a teaching assistant at a local school. Wareham is such a nice little town full of independent shops and a lovely mix of different styles of architecture. One of my birthday presents is a lovely silver bracelet created by Patrick.



All too soon it was time for me to head off, hoping to start the drive in daylight. It had been warm and sunny when we went out for lunch but surprisingly a thick fog had developed by the time we all walked back to the car. I’ll admit it was a pretty hairy drive for the first hour or so in possibly some of the worse fog I have driven in. There are a lot of narrow country lanes but I did see an owl and a large vole or rat through the fog on my journey. I was getting quite tired by the time I finally reached the M3. I turned the radio up and opened the window and finally pulled into Cambridge Crescent around 9.00pm. I’ll admit to be pretty tired but it was a lovely day.

