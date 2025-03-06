6th March 2025

I slept very well last night after my long drive!



I spent most of the day preparing for my speech at my photo clubs AGM. I had been dreading this. I have written almost 8-pages of narrative and have made quite a few revisions.



Despite my great reservations and some challenging questions earlier in the evening, I survived the evening, managing the entire speech along with some ad-libbing and actually got laughs and a round of applause at the end although that could have been relief from everyone that had stopped. The evening actually went well and despite our worries that we wouldn’t have enough attendees to create a ‘quorum’ in the event we had a total of 28 people - 3 more than the minimum required.



Another good night of sleep!

