7th March 2025

A busy day today with Colin heading off for a blood test at 8.00am. It was then over to Richmond on the bus for Colin’s optician appointment at 10.20am with time to stop for a coffee and cake at our favourite cafe afterwards to recover. I bought a final little birthday present for my sister Hester before we caught the bus back home.



In the afternoon Colin went mad and decided to buy a professional coffee grinder with his John Lewis vouchers and I managed to find it online nearly thirty pounds cheaper and Colin managed to get John Lewis to price match the price I had found! This is another 'shoe tree' I discovered around the back of the the Bentall Centre.



It was a positive day until the very end when Chris sent a surprise text to Colin saying that he thought he was splitting with his partner. It was a total shock to us as we had no idea that he had problems… I have a feeling this could be going on for some time.

