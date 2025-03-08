Previous
8th March 2025 by emmadurnford
8th March 2025

It was a lovely warm and sunny day today - 17 degrees - which is very unusual for the beginning of March. So how did we spend it… by sorting out the contents of the baskets in the kitchen on top of the cabinets! It was a job well done though and I think we’ve found a few things to try and sell online and add to our ‘found money’ pot.

All of this sorting was basically due to Colin trying to delay the fact that he needed me to cut his hair. However by mid afternoon he could delay it no longer - I now have the trim time down to around twenty minutes from my first attempt during lock down when I took about fifty minutes and accidentally cut a circular patch too short above his ear!
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
