9th March 2025

It was a beautiful day today and unbelievably warm - around 18-19 degrees. This is entirely the wrong weather for this time of year. However, we decided to get to and enjoy the unseasonable weather and walk across Bushy Park and use my new Boundless cards to get us both into Hampton Court for free! It was lovely as we walked across the park and around the walls towards the palace entrance. However, we thought it was strange that the gates to the car park were closed as we walked past. We reached the main entrance only to find a team of security staff turning visitors away, many of whom had travelled a long way. The excuse given was ‘closed for a private event and reopening on the 13th’. This seemed rather unlikely but another woman looking after the traffic entrance was more forth coming and explained that there is going to be a big Climate Conference with the King, world leaders and CEOs coming which explains the increased security.



It was a change of plan as we headed to Home Park instead and I passed the ornate wrought iron gates leading to the gardens and took this photo of the shadow on the ground. It was so warm that we were able to sit and eat our picnic on a fallen log in our T shirts. We managed out 10,000 footsteps by the time we cheated and caught the bus back from Hampton Wick.

