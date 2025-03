10th March 2025

Today it was still sunny but a bit colder than yesterday. I pulled the cards for Card Collection and The Loft and sent emails about the first Exhibition meeting last week. It was at this point that I learned that one of the key members of the team is effectively resigning as she has been bullied by another remember. As usual nobody in the Club seems to be doing anything about it and I am busy trying to persuade her not to go as I simply do not have the resources to take the additional work on.