15th March 2025 by emmadurnford
66 / 365

15th March 2025

Happy Birthday Chris.

Today I tackled Thames Water on line - only took one and a quarter hours to find out how much we owed or rather were in credit by! Colin cooked dinner this evening so I stayed clear of the kitchen… somehow it seemed a rather mammoth job with a lot of loud puffing and not being able to find things!

Result of Colin’s endeavours? A delicious Aubergine Parmigiana with crispy halloumi cubes and toasted sesame seeds - this will definitely go onto the ‘same again’ list (possibly reducing the chilli flakes to half a tea spoon as rather pokey!).
