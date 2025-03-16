Previous
16th March 2025 by emmadurnford
16th March 2025

Hampton Court - take 2.

After last weeks aborted attempt to visit the palace using my new Boundless pass with free entry, we set off again in the same sunshine as last week but a temperature some ten degrees lower so I was in a shirt, sweat top, fleece and scarf unlike a T shirt last week!

We walked through the park again, bit dryer this time and successfully got two tickets to enter the Palace and very nice it was to. Colin had got us sandwiches again and some juices and we sat on an outside bench near the long water fountain. It was a lovely day but definitely colder for sitting outside and eating. The gardens are looking stunning, filled with spring flowers - lots of daffodils, snowdrops still and crocuses. With many still in bud it is clear there is more to come. Rather mercenary but I saved £55.80 which is only £12.20 less than the total cost of the card for a year! Todays photo reflects this time last week of shadows from the outside gate but this time, shadows from the impressive staircase leading up to Henry V111 apartments!
