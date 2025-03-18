18th March 2025

I had a long telephone call with Mum today and arranged for us to go down for Mothers Day next week and to stay for a few days before she gets the results of her recent medical tests which we are all worried about.



After that I had to finish preparation for my first meeting of the exhibition team. I was definitely multi-tasking as I had to break off the meeting as two women came to buy Colin’s old coffee machine that I had advertised online. They were a very nice couple and clearly had done a lot of research into using the machine. They also paid the full amount in cash. By the time I returned to my online meeting, John and Wendy were discussing the intricacies of Bridge!!

