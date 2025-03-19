19th March 2025

I made a coffee cake this morning and although I say it myself, it was one of the best I’ve made. The funny thing was that I missed hearing the oven timer and only remembered a short time later. The longer time was obviously needed so I need to remember the temperature and approximate time for the next coffee cake I make!



The reason for making a cake is that Colin’s son and daughter together with granddaughter and husband were coming over in the evening. I’d like to think coming to see Colin but I think it’ the pull of our very good Chinese take-away that enticed them over. We were worried about seeing Chris’s partner after our two hour ‘counselling’ session last week. However, yet again she didn’t come but the Chinese was very good anyway!

