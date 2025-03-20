20th March 2025

A rather unusual day today as I had a business lunch at Bar Estilo in Teddington with the Editors of the TW magazine and several other contributors - as in we contribute but do not get paid. I think they wanted to get to know us but it felt a little strange. The good thing was that the food was as tasty as ever so I had two tapas - the delicious halloumi and quince jam and roasted chorizo with peppers washed down by two pints of lime and soda as unfortunately I had to drive to photo club later in the day. It was a good lunch, if a little unusual and a good chance to meet some new people.



I spotted that my mascara had come up and bloomed again in the bowl that Mum gave me back in 1998 for my new flat… 28 years on and it’s still flowering!



Later in the day I didn’t feel like any dinner as I was still full from lunch so I hewed out fairly early as I had to pickup my friend Wendy and give her a lift and also get to St Lukes early to unlock the building.



We were literally first in the room and the evening lecture, although a little esoteric, was very thought provoking. I also had to make the big announcement to members asking for publicity images for our flyers and posters. I am not sure how successful my request will be so I doubled the number of entries that each person can enter in the hope we will get more choice.

