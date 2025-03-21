21st March 2025

The big news of the day is that the entire of Heathrow was closed and had been since the early hours. There has been an electrical fire in the substation that supplies the airport with all its power and so every single plane due to take off or land has with been cancelled or diverted to other airports, in come cases of the long hauls flights elsewhere in Europe! The skies are quiet and I took a screen garb of the Flight Radar app as it has not been this quiet since lock down almost exactly five years ago on the 23rd of March 2020!

