22nd March 2025

Although it’s Saturday, I decided I should get my card counts in for Teddington and Richmond, the good news is another 130 are needed. I went in by bus and managed to visit a number of place using the little lanes that criss-cross in-between the main roads. This interesting building is one I have never seen before in Victoria Place.



In the afternoon we finally laid Mr Huffkins the hamster to rest in the lawn alongside many of his ‘ancestors’.