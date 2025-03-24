24th March 2025

I have been suffering from general joint pain for a couple of months now but most specifically recently an old problem with my left elbow and shoulder which I think I last had back in 2018. I had managed to get a cancellation appointment with Juls the physio yesterday so I headed out first thing this morning. It was a nice spring walk… in pain! This is just one of some stunning Magnolia trees in Teddington Park Road.



I was in with Juls for nearly three quarters of an hour and most of it was spent in pain as she manipulated my shoulder and ground her knuckles into my back which was excruciating to the point that she was apologising in advance as she knew it was going to hurt. I left her covered in blue kens tape and with some basic exercises to try and realign my shoulder to reduce the stress on a nerve. All of this cost me seventy pounds but despite the residual feeling of having been hit by a truck, I can feel she has loosened me up a bit!

