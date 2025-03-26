Previous
26th March 2025 by emmadurnford
26th March 2025

I sorted out most of my packing in the morning before delivering the card order via my website after coffee and then took the bus back into Teddington to get some wine and flowers to take down to Cornwall tomorrow along with Easter presents.

After lunch I drove Colin to St Margarets for his dental check up and the plan was that I should deliver my cards to Richmond afterwards. However, I realised I had forgotten to pick up my cards so after dropping off Colin I had to drive all the way back to pick them up again before driving to my usual waiting place of Marble Hill House.

After collecting Colin (the traffic was awful) we drove into Richmond and with some issues with parking, I eventually managed to deliver the cards and pick up some nice little Easter gifts and a bag for Mum and Ian’s pressies.

Some last minute packing and I think I’m ready for the drive down to Cornwall tomorrow morning.
