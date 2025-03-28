28th March 2025

It was a beautiful day today so Mum, Colin and I enjoyed a walk along the prom to Newlyn. Mum and I rescued a Queen bumble bee by trying to revive it with sugar and water from a puddle in the lid of Mum’s tablet pot but it was not the most intelligent of bees and didn’t seem to realise that we were trying to help so in the end I decided the best bet was to walk back down to the war memorial in the middle of Newlyn. I managed this with the bee wandering up my sleeve and eventually managed to persuade her onto some polyanthus in a flower pot.



It was still quite nippy so by the time I returned, Colin had decided it was far too chilly to walk to the end of the harbour wall so we turned to walk back for lunch in the sunshine.



In the afternoon I showed Mum some apartments that I had found which I thought could be nice for a few extra days after our family get together in July. Mum chose the one I had been looking at which was the furtherest away from the first one and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and most importantly for Colin - two parking spaces! It is in a place called New Mill and looks great for an additional few days break.