30th March 2025

Happy Mothers Day and welcome to British Summer Time as we lost an hour in bed this morning!



Mum started the day with flowers and presents from the three of us - books, choccies, flowers and scented things. It was a lovely day so after lunch we set off in good time for a trip to the North Coast to Kenidjack valley where we’ve been before. There were so many spring flowers out and it was so warm I had to take off my jacket and scarf. There were also two lovely donkeys which I learned from the owner are mother and daughter, the mother being rescued from Spain and it was not known she was pregnant when she was brought across to the UK.



This is ‘The Team’ on the cliffs near the beach - the tide was high so no paddling for us. We headed back at this point as I had a Motherrs Day dinner to cook. Starters was a deconstructed prawn cocktail followed by (at Mum’s request) pulled pork, roast potatoes, Chantenay carrots and peas. Dessert was sticky toffee pudding and custard for the boys and fruit possets for myself and Mum washed down with a good Malbec - Happy Mothers Day.

