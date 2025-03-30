Previous
Next
30th March 2025 by emmadurnford
89 / 365

30th March 2025

Happy Mothers Day and welcome to British Summer Time as we lost an hour in bed this morning!

Mum started the day with flowers and presents from the three of us - books, choccies, flowers and scented things. It was a lovely day so after lunch we set off in good time for a trip to the North Coast to Kenidjack valley where we’ve been before. There were so many spring flowers out and it was so warm I had to take off my jacket and scarf. There were also two lovely donkeys which I learned from the owner are mother and daughter, the mother being rescued from Spain and it was not known she was pregnant when she was brought across to the UK.

This is ‘The Team’ on the cliffs near the beach - the tide was high so no paddling for us. We headed back at this point as I had a Motherrs Day dinner to cook. Starters was a deconstructed prawn cocktail followed by (at Mum’s request) pulled pork, roast potatoes, Chantenay carrots and peas. Dessert was sticky toffee pudding and custard for the boys and fruit possets for myself and Mum washed down with a good Malbec - Happy Mothers Day.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact