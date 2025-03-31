31st March 2025

Our last full day in Cornwall. In the morning I accompanied Mum to the opticians for a hearing test (soo pi ends a bit strange) and then onto the bank to try and sort out her cash cards and which PIN is supposed to be used with each. This caused great confusion and I did feel sympathy for Kirk, the very nice and extremely patient bank assistant!



Back home for coffee and then after lunch (as we can’t go out in the morning as lunch has to be at 1.00pm), Mum lead us on a walk, inland this time to a lovely wood north of the A30 which was quite a challenge to cross safely. It was like stepping into countryside with a herd of cows and calves and little lanes through the woods and past fast flowing streams. On route we picked up some leaflets that Mum has volunteered to deliver although the choice of roads are not particularly near her.



We came past Mum and Ian’s allotment back down to the prom and at this point Ian and Colin were supposed to wait for us but they then walked back home instead - lightweights! Mum made kedgeree for dinner - always a challenge to avoid all the various ingredients that some people have either allergies or intolerances to!

