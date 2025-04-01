1st April 2025

Our day of departure today which was sad and worrying as Mum gets her test results tomorrow and we have no idea which way they will go - could be serious. I took some time to hide an Easter egg and chocolates along with some vegan fudge for Mum and Ian for Easter. I chose a spot on top of a cupboard in the back bedroom - I need to remember to tell them where I hid them!



The journey back was a good one and I managed all the way to Cartgate where we stopped on the way down and we enjoyed another large cooked breakfast! Colin took over for the last stretch and outlet good luck continued and we eventually arrived back before 4.30pm. A lovely break with lovely weather:

