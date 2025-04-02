2nd April 2025

This morning it was sadly back to normal with research of car insurance for the renewal at the end of the month and then over to Steph’s for a trim. I had to take the bus to collect the car from the golf course and then back again afterwards for lunch. The best news of the day was when I spoke to Mum and she revealed that her consultant had given her the all clear following a rather nasty bone marrow biopsy that could have potentially revealed the precursor to blood cancer. We have all been really worried and part of my reason for visiting for Mothers Day was to take her mind off the results today. I’m really happy.



These are the surviving flowers from the bouquet that Karen sent me over a week ago.

