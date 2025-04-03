3rd April 2025

Happy birthday Dad - today would have been his 82 birthday but sadly he passed away at just 60 years old in 2004.



Second lot of washing this morning before preparation for the big quiz night this evening. This is the fourth time I will have been with my friends Emmeline and Paul from photo club and another 3 friends to make up our team of 6 called ‘The Allsorts’! Our track record is good. We won overall in 2022, came second in 2023, won again in 2024 and we are back to defend our record this year. Colin stayed at home with an oven ready lasagne and sherry trifle from M&S!



It was a good evening although every year I forget how loud and annoying the woman is who comperes the evening. She loves the microphone and tells everyone to ‘Ssshhhh’ numerous times. I literally had a headache from the noise by the time we left. It was another difficult evening of 5 rounds. There were 9! Teams and the final round put us third overall, 6 points behind the winners. They had a very good last round - it was difficult - but I’m relieved that there were 6 points between our 38 and their 44 as it is frustrating to lose by just one or two. The main thing was to catch up with friends and I even managed to make the 10.28 train back to Teddington!

