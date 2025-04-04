4th April 2025

Todays the day of our visit to the London Transport Museum in Acton. It is only open to the public three times a year, usually in school holidays so today seemed the best day to have booked a visit as we were hoping most children would be on their last day.



I have never been to Acton before but it turned out to be a very easy journey on the District line from Richmond with a change at Turnham Green. We arrived in good time and the place was massive. I think it must have been a good shed originally and it was full of old tube trains, carriages, buses and trams. There was ceiling high racking with parts of trains, old station furniture and signage. Literally anything and everything you can imagine to do with transport form over the past 150 years or so.



It really was fascinating and it was easy to spend a couple of hours there and we had still to seen everything. We started to feel a little overloaded as there were so many things to see so we decided to walk in the sunshine towards a coffee roastery I had spotted in Chiswick, just a twenty minute or so walk. We discovered roads I never knew existed until we came to the roastery, right next to a shop we know quite well as we have bought snorkelling equipment there before. Unfortunately, despite their website stating we could buy coffee and try different sorts, the man sweeping up said that was not the case at all and directed us to a coffee shop a couple of tube stops away in Stamford Bridge that funnily enough we knew quite well from 2015 when we were planning our trip to South America and had to visit JLA nearby.



We decided not to walk for over half an hour to the coffee shop and instead walked for five minutes to the tube station to travel back to Richmond. Thanks to our diversion to the roastery that wasn’t, footsteps were 11,666!



