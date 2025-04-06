Previous
6th April 2025 by emmadurnford
Today I was mostly on the computer which probably explains the trapped nerve in my arm!! The weather is beautiful but it’s not as warm as it looks. These are the vapour trails of lucky people heading off to somewhere interesting!
Emma Durnford

