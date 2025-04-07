7th April 2025

A big day today or at least it was for Lillie, daughter of my best friends Sarah an dPatrick. After almost a year of living on her own in Surbiton, she is now moving down south to live with them which is basically what they had wanted all along!



It was a quick and direct journey on the reliable 281 bus and a few minutes walk in whatI discovered is actually a lovely area. The flat clearance was going all and I arrive in time wo help with the clean of all the rooms and a lot of sweeping. As neither of them drive, there was a lot of items that could not be carries so they were either designated for the charity shop or thrown with a few items left out by the bins which mysteriously had disappeared in less than an hour. We enjoyed a pub lunch literally two doors away before I helped them to the station and then head myself back to Kingston as I had promised to take the keys back to the agent who seemed to have no concerns abut checking over the property.



It must have been around the point that I somehow dropped my loyal blue jacket which is actually probably at least ten years old and rather faded but very useful. Subsequent calls to Paddy and the pub where we had lunched did not come up trumps so I’ll have to try the bus company. After a call whilst on the bus to announce my arrival and then quite a walk to the estate agents in Kingston, I finally arrived only o find th eoffice closed and locked up. I was not happy at this point so after a shirty phone call I finally caught the train back home.



This is a rather abstract photo which I managed to take in Lillie’s flat whilst cleaning!

