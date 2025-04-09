9th April 2025

With my luck last night in getting a Doctors appointment I was able to go straight to Park Road Surgery saw Dr Joseph who was very good. She agrees that I seem to have bad reactive inflammation across all joints but at this point she doesn’t know why so she ordered a raft of blood tests. I was surprised that I could see the nurse just 45 minutes later for the samples as being the Easter holidays, it seems to be a lot quieter.



Now a week to wait for the results and if no obvious cause, it’s then a referral to a rheumatologist. Random photo of the day are the violets which come up each year without fail in the inhospitable location of under the back door sill above the paving!

