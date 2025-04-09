Previous
Next
9th April 2025 by emmadurnford
99 / 365

9th April 2025

With my luck last night in getting a Doctors appointment I was able to go straight to Park Road Surgery saw Dr Joseph who was very good. She agrees that I seem to have bad reactive inflammation across all joints but at this point she doesn’t know why so she ordered a raft of blood tests. I was surprised that I could see the nurse just 45 minutes later for the samples as being the Easter holidays, it seems to be a lot quieter.

Now a week to wait for the results and if no obvious cause, it’s then a referral to a rheumatologist. Random photo of the day are the violets which come up each year without fail in the inhospitable location of under the back door sill above the paving!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact