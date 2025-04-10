10th April 2025

A busy and painful day today as it started with the second physio session to improve my aggravated nerve and the good news is that Juls can see a definite improvement but that didn’t stop her ‘beating me up’ - she is so strong. Colin was in next with some help for his long standing back problem and she had some useful advice for when we see the consultant next week. This is a rather freaky scarecrow in the allotments nearby.



After lunch it was over to Molesey to deliver cards and catch up briefly with Julia before back into the car and then to Kingston - the second time this week. I finally managed to deliver Lillie’s keys to the estate agent which was actually a big relief.



Then back to Twickenham to Brewers for Colin topic up some materials for the house and finally trip to Lidls which is long overdue to stock up on basics again.



This evening photo club was on Zoom which was a relief after a busy day. The chap was actually in Namibia but ti was great reception. Just a shame that his photos and presentation skills were not that good!

