12th April 2025

Happy 22nd anniversary to us! Twenty Years of married bliss as Colin’s friend farmer Jack once said or rather in his case it was sixty years married to Ethel.



We exchanged cards and I gave Colin my rather inspired present of a copper gold marker which I had personalised with your is initial and wedding date - it even came in a nifty little leather holder to clip onto his golf bag.



To celebrate our anniversary we took a trip to Kew Gardens on Saturday to see the cherry blossom, tulips and magnolias before the forecast bad weather next week. We timed it just right and the weather was beautiful as well. A lot of other people had the same idea and a sunny Saturday at the start of the school holidays would not be my usual choice of day to visit! However, Kew Gardens is so spacious it never really gets crowded.



We stayed long enough to enjoy our sandwiches under the blossom before heading home via Richmond.



We were then out again in the evening but this time to Twickenham and our first visit to Sorrento restaurant since it has reopened in Heath Road. The service was slow to start but by the end of the meal and with a complimentary finishing drink - Sambucca for Colin and Disaronno for me, we had enjoyed a very good three courses and a very good bottle of house red.

