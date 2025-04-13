13th April 2025

Out twice in one weekend - unheard of!



We had tickets to see the excellent Northern Soul group that we had first seen almost a year ago in Swindon. This time is was a bit closer in Wimbledon Theatre. We got there early despite having to take two buses as the trains were cancelled - we didn’t even think of taking the car for some reason! It was a A bit of a shock returning to my old stomping ground when I lived in Colliers Wood many years ago! The normally buzzing shopping centre - Centre Court as it used to be called - seemed pretty dead although to be fair, it was 6.15pm on a Sunday evening during the school holidays.



The theatre was still as lovely as ever and we had time to enjoy a drink before taking our very good seats - remember B10 and B11 in the dress circle for next time!



The concert was as good as if not actually better than last year as this time we knew a lot of the songs. One of the male vocalists was different but all four - two men and two women were excellent. There was not a lead as such as they all took turns to belt out the songs. It is such a feel-good experience a great way to end our anniversary weekend.

