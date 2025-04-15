15th April 2025

Todays main task was to meet up with John from my photo club and a fellow member of the exhibition team to view the new raked seating in the Landmark arts centre as it will impact on our exhibition layout again this year. I had expected it to take just twenty mines or so but in the event, we decided we wanted to try it at the other end of the building and poor Colin the events manager had to work out the remote controls as he had only used them once before! It took three of us to see the entire structure safely down and avoiding the stone pillar by literally a few centimetres each side!

