16th April 2025

This morning I was up in good time to drive to Winchester to meet up with my friends Sarah and Nicola. We’ve worked out that it is a good halfway point and the time for me to drive is about half of that all the way to Wareham.



It was only just over an hour to the car park I had identified and a short walk into town. Sarah had just go there when I arrived at the cathedral and after tea and cake Nicola arrived and we all had a quick trip around Winchester cathedral as I wanted to see Antony Gormley’s sculpture again. I had to ask where the crypt was and when we eventually found it, it was just as impressive although less water than last time. One of the wardens in the cathedral said that it had been so wet last year, there was only a single day when the crypt was absolutely dry.



After some more hilarity with the tombs… don’t ask… we headed off for lunch and fund a good Zizzis where I enjoyed a carbonara and raspberry lemonade. The to head off again as Sarah’s train was at 3.30pm but Nicola and I had a quick browse in White Stuff, Seasalt and Fat Face, all in a line.



My complacency at finding a row of spaces in the nice car park was abruptly destroyed when I retuned to the car and discovered that apparently an entire flock of wood pigeons who must have eaten a vindaloo and had a grudge against Skodas, had decided to remain the car. I have never seen so much bird mess on a car and I literally had to clean the windscreen and back window so that I could safely drive back. The sunshine had also baked it on making it very hard to remove. Luckily Colin was snoozing on my return so I took over half an hour to get the worst off before he came out to ‘view the damage’.

