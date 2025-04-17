Previous
17th April 2025 by emmadurnford
107 / 365

17th April 2025

This morning Colin spent quite some time cleaning the car and removing the pigeons handiwork from the sun roof that I couldn’t reach yesterday. We enjoyed the Cornish cream tea that Karen had sent us a belated anniversary present and the scones were so fluffy and light.

It was photo club in the evening and the lecturer was really good, talking about his experiences during lock down - he was an air traffic controller so not much work to do when most flights were grounded and his daughter was receiving chemotherapy so he had to strictly isolate. A good evening although a shame that not more people came to listen as it was Maundy Thursday.
Emma Durnford

