18th April 2025 by emmadurnford
108 / 365

18th April 2025

Good Friday

For some reason Good Friday always throws me out day wise as it feels like a Saturday or Sunday!

I caught up with Mum when I phoned her in the morning and was on for nearly an hour and a half catching up on news. She seems much better now she has had the results of her bone marrow tests a couple of weeks ago and has the all-clear.

As is the case often on Good Fridays id was quite chilly and grey so in the afternoon Colin and I had a proper look at the skeleton itinerary I have pulled together for a possible trip to Costa Rica - all very exciting.
