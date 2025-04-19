Sign up
109 / 365
19th April 2025
Easter Saturday and the Easter Cat came to visit - or at less Whisky did! I picked up some useful books for our possible to trip to Costa Rica next year and we discussed the logistics a bit further.
0
0
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4493
photos
22
followers
15
following
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
pet
,
feline
,
whisky
,
marmalade
