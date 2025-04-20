Previous
20th April 2025 by emmadurnford
20th April 2025

Easter Sunday and we had both secretly bought packets of the Cadbury mini eggs!

First task of the day was to knock up another coffee cake as a delayed birthday cake for Ian. I do offer to make any flavour but coffee seems to be one of my most popular.

We drove over to Ian and Karen’s for mid afternoon and Ian had made a roast with a massive turkey and literally all the trimmings. I had thought I’d never get through the huge plateful but amazingly I did and a couple of hours later also managed a large slice of Charley’s very good cheesecake as well.

Everyone fell asleep in front of the Grand Prix which I need to study as we are all going for Colin’s early birthday present in July to Silverstone. This is Luna who is becoming a lot more friendly and chose to steal my seat when I stood up to sit next to Colin!
Jackie Snider
Very nice capture of these companions!
April 21st, 2025  
