20th April 2025

Easter Sunday and we had both secretly bought packets of the Cadbury mini eggs!



First task of the day was to knock up another coffee cake as a delayed birthday cake for Ian. I do offer to make any flavour but coffee seems to be one of my most popular.



We drove over to Ian and Karen’s for mid afternoon and Ian had made a roast with a massive turkey and literally all the trimmings. I had thought I’d never get through the huge plateful but amazingly I did and a couple of hours later also managed a large slice of Charley’s very good cheesecake as well.



Everyone fell asleep in front of the Grand Prix which I need to study as we are all going for Colin’s early birthday present in July to Silverstone. This is Luna who is becoming a lot more friendly and chose to steal my seat when I stood up to sit next to Colin!

