22nd April 2025

We decided to walk into Kingston this afternoon through Bushy Park as we needed to drop a letter into the doctors and I needed to collect my blood test results from a couple of weeks ago. I was a bit surprised to be told that the doctor wanted to discuss one of my results but as she was happy to do it by phone in around three weeks time, I’m taking that to indicate it’s nothing too bad! This stunning wisteria was covering the facade of a house in Park Road down from the doctors.