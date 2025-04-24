24th April 2025

My main task of the day was preparing what I need to say and do this evening at my photo club as I am hosting and running the critique evening. It’s rather daunting.



However this is a photo of an absolutely massive spider that dropped to the floor with an audible plop when I opened the kitchen door this morning. I always rescue and release spiders outside but this was so big that I was worried about catching its legs with the glass. It also had the ability to climb the glass from the inside which was rather disconcerting.



In the afternoon I was back to researching every possible variable of flights to Costa Rica using both KLM and Air France. It is very clear that the woman from Trailfinderd had not spent long looking as I have managed to save over two thousand off the figure she quoted.



The critique evening went well although surprisingly it ended up overrunning after all our worries about filling time. My two PDIs of a rainy day in Heidelberg and a blizzard in Tromso did surprisingly well.

