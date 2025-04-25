Previous
25th April 2025 by emmadurnford
115 / 365

25th April 2025

I finally caught up with Hester this morning and we had a good chat for an hour and a half.

Afterwards I rebooked my rheumatology appointment which I managed to book for Teddington rather than Kingston although I now need to wait for 3.5 months! I also discovered today that Budgens in the High Street will be closing permanently next Wednesday. This came as a total shock as it has been there for over twenty years. The staff are really nice and I have no idea what they will do or whether they will
lose their jobs.

Not reflecting the mood of the shop staff, the weather was warm and sunny and is set for some incredibly high temperature for the start of May next week.
Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
