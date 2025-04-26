26th April 2025

We headed up town today after Coffee which is quite unheard of for us to

Go to central London on a sunny Saturday as the tourists start arriving! Colin had been allocated a quick MRI date amazingly on a Saturday.



The weather was very mild so I risked not wearing a coat, mainly because I have lost my little lightweight blue jacket after helping Lillie to clear her flat. We heard to Covent Garden first to go to Stanfords map shop then Neals Yard dairy to look for parmesan cheese before stopping for coffee beans at Monmouth Coffee roasters.



Covent Garden was heaving and the line were over spilling onto the pavements. We stoped for a sandwich in Pret before making our way via another cheese shop to the tube to go to St Paul’s. I have wanted to visit the Reflection Pool for sometime and it was worth the effort even though it’s clearly better light and reflections in the morning when the sun is rising and reflecting into St Paul’s Cathedral. A quick diversion to Paternoster Square to see the Paternoster ‘Wings’ or vents before it was back on the tube and then the brand new Elizabeth line towards Paddington for what we really needed to do today - Colin to have his MRI (todays image is of the new Elizabeth line at Bond Street). The results of this scan wi give us a much clearer idea of how he is doing and also whether we can brave a trip to Costa Rica as we are hoping next February. It was the same location as his visit to the consultant a couple of weeks ago and the same difficulty in finding our way around a crumbling hospital covered with scaffolding!



Well over an hour later, Colin eventually came out after a gruellingly long scan. I wondered if he’s want to head home but he had used focussing on dinner as a way to get through the scan so we headed back to Victoria on the Circle line and then to the Mexican restaurant that Colin normally visits with friends and whereI have been a couple times. They had a table, excellent food and a good price bill at the end (I think as Colin paid).



We eventually got home around 10.30pm nearly twelve hours after we had originally left!