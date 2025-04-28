28th April 2025

The weather is really warming up so at long last I ‘persuaded’ read that as forced Colin to finally have a hard cut in the garden. I am now down to around twenty minutes as opposed to the forty five minutes when I first cut his hair during local down in April 2020.



Later on I drove over to Kew for the photo club committee meeting. I was not looking forward to this at all as I knew I was about to impart bad news fo the others when I told them that I and the three other exhibition team members will be standing down after the next exhibition. I was the only one from the Team as others are not in the Committee. I gave the update on what we’ve been up to and then at the end announced this would be our last one and we wanted to give everyone a lot of notice - I explained we would do a handover and had a range of documents outlining the process to help.



The key member of the committee who oversees everything (by her own choice) just looked like I’d kicked her in the teeth. I know it needed to be done and sooner rather than later to give a lot of notice but I was left feeling really bad. The first part of the evening was spent - before my revelation - discussing what needs to be done, all the projects and the fact that there is nobody to do them and basically I have just added to that workload… I probably wouldn’t mind advising or doing a little bit next year but if I mentioned that I’d get pulled into it again. I left almost immediately that the meeting finished and had to have a large mug of tea to recover when I got home.

