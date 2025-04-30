30th April 2025

We had kept today free for a trip out in the car to take advantage of the amazingly warm weather. Colin had a doctors appointment first thing in the morning and came back via M&S to pickup some sandwiches for a picnic. We drove out and had only maddest as far as Box Hill when Colin thought a coffee would been order to help him recover from his appointment earlier in the day! We pulled into Rykers cafe at the bottom of Box Hill. It is traditionally a bikers cafe but is fascinating. There were a lots of great looking motorbikes along with bikers - mostly of mature years - sat around in leathers drinking teas and coffees. The cafe was excellent and the woman serving had an in-depth discussion with me on the merits of using gluten free four in a Victoria sponge cake which to be honest was not at all the sort of conversation I expected to be having. The lemon cake was testament to how good the recipe was.



It was back into our four wheeled transport for the drive down towards Arundel and Angmering Woods. After a bit of a false start trying to find our way from the woodland car park to the actual woods, we were pointed in the right direction by a friendly dog walker and we made our way up the hill. The bluebells were beautiful and smelt amazing although it was difficult to get the blue carpet effect that I had hoped for on camera I tried a few double exposures using phone apps which almost had more atmosphere.



We walked back downhill in the hot sunshine to the car and enjoyed our picnic before heading to Arundel and the Wetlands Centre. We found parking bay and made our way to the entrance only to discover that we could not go in as we had arrived at 3.40pm and the last entry was at 3.30pm and even if we had arrived in time, apparently we now need to pre-book our free entry!! Not exactly user friendly but something to remember for next time as both the Wetland centre and Arundel with its castle are well worth a second visit.



We then drove to Steyning where Colin’s cousin Tony used to live and where his wife Janet now lives in a home. It was rather traumatic last time as Janet clearly didn’t understand why she was there. This time things were better. We arrived at 5.00pm but I hadn’t realised how early meals are served in care homes so Janet was already sitting the head of the table! However the staff are lovely and helped her to a chairing the living room and brought her food on a tray instead. Janet seemed fairly on the ball and interested in what we had been up to although she was a little forgetful at times, I think she is well looked after so I felt better leaving her there this time.



After we left the sun was still shiny so we decided to get a breath of fresh air before heading home. Qe drove to Littlehampton - not sure I’ve been there since I was eleven years old on a week long trip with my primary school when we stayed at the Butlins in Bognor Regis- classy! It was a lovely evening and I have never seen the tide so far out on the south coast.



Finally we started to drive back and as Colin has to take this tablet at around 8.00pm, we stopped in Billingshurst where we’ve never been before. I had planned on finding a local pub but Colin spotted a Thai restaurant in a parade of shops (The Chef Thai Restaurant) and it was an excellent decision. Exceedingly good food made and presented by Thai women who were impressed that we’ve visited a number of times. This was an unexpected and great end to the day.

