1st May 2025

The weather is getting hotter and hotter! We invited our friend John over for an iced coffee before heading to Hampton Court to see the tulip display although I knew it was towards the end of the display season.



Despite a bit of a queue to get my free tickets thanks to my enhanced Boundless membership, it is a real pleasure to get into the palace whenever we want to now and the gardens.



The topiary and gardens are looking stunning and we were able to sit out in the sunshine and enjoy the views as it was so warm. The tulips were going over a bit but the other flower beds were stunning. We had a bit to eat at the Tiltyard cafe and then headed back home on the R68 with John continuing on to Richmond.



In the evening it was photo club but on Zoom this time (third meeting of the week!) so no need to rush back out again and there were some nice images on display.

