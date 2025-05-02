2nd May 2025

I had bought tickets a few days ago to visit the Sony World Photography exhibition at Somerset House but first I had decided to revisit the Reflection Pool near St Pauls. I took ‘The Drain’ to Bank and walked from there via Watling Street which is a fascinating area. As expected it was quite busy in the little garden but as I had also expected, the light was perfect this time and I was really happy with my second attempt with my proper camera this time. I walked back via New Change and then caught the bus to Somerset House. The exhibition was good but not quite as good as previous years although I think i may possibly - not sure how - have missed out on some of the galleries.



I stopped for lunch in the cool of the downstairs of a Pret a Manger before walking upWellington Street to Covent Garden and Monmouth Street. Colin and I had elected another two coffees to try in the grinder and too the opportunity to test a flat white created in store accompanied by a ‘Babelle vanilla canelés’ - delicious.



I then caught the tube and train back home, stopping via Tescos. A very good day although the downside was two incredibly swollen ankles which seem to be due to the new blood pressure meds. As I don’t want to look like an elderly lady, I’ll have to get this sorted before the summer months!

