3rd May 2025 by emmadurnford
120 / 365

3rd May 2025

I can’t believe that I cooked both a Pavlova and a lemon flan but totally forgot to take a photo of either!

Tomorrow we have been invited over to Karen and Ian’s house for a barbecue and we are supplying desserts. No photographic evidence but both were very impressive.
Emma Durnford

