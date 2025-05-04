4th May 2025

Both the Pavlova - adorned with berries- and the lemon flan made it over to Karen and Ian’s in one piece and with some very controlled driving by me to avoid any sudden braking and risk or a culinary incident in the boot. I was rather pleased with the overall look and also the fact that everyone seemed to enjoy them. It was a nice barbecue but unfortunately the weather than was up at 29 degrees literally a few days ago has now plummeted to a chilly fourteen so we were eating indoors.



After a very nice barbecue, we watched the Grand Prix which I need to mug up on for when we go to Silverstone later in the year as part of Colin’s eightieth celebrations.

