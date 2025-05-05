5th May 2025

Today is VE bank holiday and I’m pleased that I saw a lot of flags around Teddington and Richmond. This bunting was in Watts Lane, although it is a little deceptive as the weather was actually cold and grey for most of the day with some rain thrown in for good measure so the blue sky was a lucky grab shot.



Even though it was bank holiday Monday, Colin was out at golf so I headed out first to Richmond to count cards at Waterstones and then back again on the train to count cards in Teddington. I could not believe how cold it was with a drop in temperature from 29 degrees just a few days ago to 14 today.



As part of the VE day celebrations, there was a flypast at Buckingham Palace and a chance that at least some of the planes could be flying wither in or out over Teddington. I stood for nearly half an hour in the rain and wind outside in the garden with my trusty 70-200mm Canon L lens at the ready. In the event I saw two swifts (nice to see them back for the summer), one red kite flying high up and just a glimpse of the Red Arrows (without smoke) flying low to the horizon so impossible to capture but nice to see anyway.



It took me the rest of the day and an evening under the heated blanket with Colin to get warm again!

