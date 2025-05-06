Previous
Next
6th May 2025 by emmadurnford
119 / 365

6th May 2025

Today seems to have been rather stressful for some reason what with banking, pension and IT issues. It was also rather cold.

Todays photo - technically tomorrow but before I went to bed (!) is an update shot of Domino. I cleaned him out a couple days ago and he is disgusted with me. He literally has been eating with his back to me but this evening we had a minor break through as he at least sat sideways to me to eat his fresh veggies. Anyone who thinks hamsters are simply rodents with a pea for a brain has never experienced the literal sulking after cleaning their cages.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact