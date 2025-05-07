7th May 2025

Today I made just over hundred cards for the two branches of Waterstones and also Card Collection.



Late morning I was expecting a call from the doctor to discuss my blood test results and a change in blood pressure medication. I was rather disappointed when she eventually rang as the doctor did not seem that familiar with my situation, did not know about the effects of my current medication on blood results either. I now have another prescription to start tomorrow and a complex order of trialling new tablet combinations, having more blood tests and then and more blood pressure tests in a month or so when we get back from France and Spain.





Later in the afternoon I delivered flyers to the local library and photographic shop on behalf of my photo club in the hope of encouraging new members. This is one of a few beautiful roses which appear each year on the bush outside our garage.