8th May 2025

I had an early morning appointment with Juls the physio. y arm has been much better since my last visit but still tweaks a bit. As usual I left feeling like she had beaten me up (very politely with a lot of apologies!).

It was photo club in the evening and I was on tea duty… again. The images were amazing but the delivery was so boring that the chap sat next to me fell fast asleep in the first half and left during the break as he couldn’t face the second half!



Slightly past midnight but Domino seems to have forgiven me for ‘trashing’ his home by cleaning it out so our eyes don’t water any more.

